﻿San Fernando holds town hall meet to boost gov’t vax drive

The city government here on Thursday started to bring down to the community level the essential information about coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines.

Dr. Cheriane Canlas, head of the City Health Office, said they started holding a dialogue with residents through a town hall meeting held at the covered court in Barangay Santa Teresita here where health authorities answered the people’s questions and concerns about the vaccination program.

Canlas said the move aims to encourage Fernandinos to support the government’s vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Layunin ng aktibidad na ito na mabigyan ng tamang impormasyon ang mga tao tungkol sa mga bakuna kontra Covid-19 at upang mawala ang kanilang takot at mahikayat silang magpabakuna sa panahong sila ay maaaring mabakunahan (The purpose of this activity is to give people the right information about Covid-19 vaccines and to allay their fears and encourage them to get inoculated by the time they can be vaccinated),” she said in an official social media post.

Aside from the discussion on age and health condition requirements for the vaccines, she said the town hall meeting also features “frequently asked questions” including giving correct information about the side effects and risks of the vaccines and the expected rollout schedule of the mass inoculation program in the city.

Canlas said while the government has identified qualified recipients of the vaccine, the town hall meetings are open to all residents.

“Target po na mabigyan ng kaalaman ukol sa Covid-19 vaccination program ang lahat ng mamamayan na nais mabigyan ng kaalaman ukol sa programang ito upang mawala ang takot at pangamba sa ating komunidad (The target is to provide knowledge about the Covid-19 vaccination program to all citizens who want to be informed about this program to eliminate fear and anxiety in our community),” she added.

The city government expects the delivery of vaccines by June this year for 40,000 to 50,000 people.

