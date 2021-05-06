﻿San Fernando City in La Union shifts to MGCQ

This city will be under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) starting May 8 after the provincial governor lifted its general community quarantine status.

In Executive Order (EO) No. 23 issued on Thursday, Governor Francisco Emmanuel Ortega III said the number of coronavirus cases here decreased and are now identified to be minimal to moderate risk levels.

“(This is in) pursuant to Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Resolution No. 30, series of 2020, dated April 29, 2020, and Presidential Executive Order No. 112, series of 2020, dated April 30, 2020, authorizing the Provincial Governors to impose, lift, or extend community quarantine in component cities and municipalities subject to the approval of the Regional IATF against coronavirus disease 2019,” he said in the EO.

Ortega earlier placed the towns of Agoo, Aringay, Naguilian, and Tubao under MGCQ starting May 6 in a separate EO issued on May 4.

Meanwhile, San Fernando City acting Mayor Alfredo Pablo Ortega, in EO No. 73 or the guidelines on MGCQ in the city issued on Thursday, said the movements of all persons shall still be limited to accessing essential goods and services, for work in the offices or industries permitted to operate, and for other permitted activities.

Persons below 15 years old and over 65 years old, those with immunodeficiency, comorbidity, or other health risks, and pregnant women are requested to remain in their residences at all times except only for indispensable accessing of essential goods and services or work, while children must be accompanied by their parents, he added.

The full guideline for the MGCQ in the city is available on the city’s official Facebook page.

Source: Philippines News Agency