﻿San-En wins in Thirdy Ravena’s B.League debut

Thirdy Ravena was a winner in his B.League debut as San-En NeoPhonix edged Shimane Susanoo Magic, 83-82, on Saturday night at the Yonago Industrial Gymnasium.

Ravena took over in the fourth quarter, making eight of his 13 points in the final frame as the NeoPhoenix strived to keep the Susanoo Magic at bay.

But it was Hayato Kawashima who finished the job for San-En, draining the two game-winning free throws with 3.6 seconds left and taking the game-saving steal as Perrin Buford lost the ball while going for his own game-winner as time expired.

Stevan Jelovac led the NeoPhoenix, who moved up to 2-9 in the standings, with 22 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Kyle Hunt added 15 markers, nine boards, and one steal.

Kawashima also finished with 13 markers, six in the fourth period, with one rebound, four assists, and four steals.

De’Mon Brooks tallied 19 points, eight caroms, and one steal for the Susanoo Magic, who fell to 5-6.

However, they can quickly bounce back on Sunday as they finished their back-to-back home stand against the NeoPhoenix with an afternoon clash.

Source: Philippines News Agency