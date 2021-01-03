﻿San-En falls to Shibuya after losing late lead

San-En began 2021 on the sourest of notes after losing a huge lead late into the game and dropping a heartbreaking 80-81 decision against Shibuya at the Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall in Shibuya on Saturday night.

The NeoPhoenix mounted an early fourth quarter comeback to open an 80-69 lead with two and a half minutes left, but a series of turnovers gave the Sun Rockers the opportunity to crawl back and cut the lead down to one, 80-79, with 26 seconds left.

Hayato Kawashima tried to keep things in order, but he was slapped with an offensive foul, giving Shibuya a chance to win it.

The NeoPhoenix appeared to be holding on to a potential upset after their tough defense led to a wild layup attempt from Ryan Kelly, but James McAdoo won it for the Rockers after getting the offensive rebound and slotted in the putback with 0.2 second left.

San-En failed to launch an attempt in the next play.

McAdoo, a two-time NBA champion with Golden State’s during the peak of its dynasty in the mid-2010’s and the nephew of NBA legend Bob McAdoo, finished with 20 points on 7-of-9 field goals, seven rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal for Shibuya, which moved up to 18-8, staying in third place in the Eastern Conference.

Kelly added 13 points, four rebounds, and one steal.

Stevan Jelovac paced San-En, which fell to 5-21, with 19 points, 16 rebounds, two rebounds, and one steal.

Filipino player Thirdy Ravena chipped in six points, four rebounds, one steal, and one block before leaving the game in the third quarter with a hand injury, making him questionable for their rematch on Sunday.

