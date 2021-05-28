﻿San Carlos City brings Covid-19 jabs closer to elderly residents

The City of San Carlos in Negros Occidental has opened an off-site coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination center to reach more senior citizens to boost their inoculation rate.

Set for three days until May 29, the mobile rollout held at Barangay 1’s covered court received a positive response from the target vaccinees, with more than 500 getting vaccinated in the first two days.

“The offsite vaccination caters to senior citizens who cannot come to the designated vaccination sites, particularly at the community-based rehabilitation facility and the city hospital,” Cris Ian Caballero, City Health Office (CHO) nurse and member of the vaccine cluster, said in a statement.

On Friday, a total of 215 individuals availed of the vaccines while on Thursday, only 200 senior citizens were expected to come but the CHO catered to 340, mostly from Barangays 1 and 2.

Among those who got the jab was 73-year-old American national Joseph Waddy Benoit, who said he “doesn’t want to die from the virus” and “the only way to live is to get vaccinated.”

Caridad Ortega, 83, and Carmelito Ortega, 84, said they got the Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves from the virus.

The off-site vaccination was launched by the CHO and the Emergency Operations Center to address the low percentage of vaccination among senior citizens.

Some 147 vials of AstraZeneca shots have been allocated for the rollout. Each vial can cater to at least 10 vaccinees.

Before the three-day activity, CHO records showed that of the 14,715 senior citizens in the city, only 1,058 or 7.19 percent responded to the call for vaccination.

As of May 25, only 302 or 28.5 percent of those who agreed to be vaccinated received the first dose.

Dr. Jessa Tiapon, deputy vice-chair of the vaccination cluster, advised individuals 60 years old and above not to be afraid of getting the Covid-19 shot and avail of the allocated free vaccine for their protection.

