﻿Samar town requires use of face shield in public places

The local government of Balangiga in Eastern Samar has required all persons within its borders to wear face shields aside from masks in public places as additional protection against coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Under Municipal Ordinance No. 2020-012 enacted through videoconferencing on Dec. 4, a copy of which was released Monday night, face shields must be worn on top of a face mask in areas accessible to the public including but not limited to government offices and buildings, workplaces, hospitals, public utility vehicles, and commercial establishments.

The face shield must “completely cover the side and length of the face” as prescribed by the World Health Organization and should fit the forehead, can be easily disinfected, and has an adjustable band around the head, with good visibility either made of regular plastic or acetate.

“No face shield, no entry policy” would be imposed in all commercial establishments as stated in the ordinance.

The local government has ordered the Philippine National Police, the local health office, village officials, and volunteers to enforce the ordinance.

Persons violating this health protocol may face a maximum fine of PHP500 and/or imprisonment at the discretion of the court.

As of Monday, the town has confirmed a total of 40 coronavirus cases, including 24 recoveries and one death, based on the monitoring of the Eastern Samar provincial health office.

Among its 15 active cases, six are admitted in different hospitals, and nine are isolated in designated local facilities.

Source: Philippines News agency