﻿Samal mayor vows stricter measures vs. Covid-19

DAVAO CITY – Mayor Al David Uy of the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) on Tuesday vowed to tighten measures on the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the island after he himself tested positive and lost his mother due to Covid-19.

He said part of the stricter measures include the prohibition on playing basketball, billiards, and other mass gathering activities.

“I will try to defend Samal from this disease and impose stricter rules even if you’ll get angry with me because I almost died because of this disease. I don’t want you to experience what I have gone through in battling the virus,” he said in an interview with the Davao City Disaster Radio.

Uy is currently in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on May 26.

“I am just waiting for my swab and will eventually be discharged. It is very difficult if you have this disease, you won’t be able to see your family. What’s more painful is, I lost my mom and did not get the chance to see her,” Uy added.

Uy said the province of Davao del Norte is currently placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) classification, which means the prohibition of the opening of beach and inland resorts on the island will remain in effect.

Uy issued Executive Order (EO) No. 291 on May 31, prohibiting the operations of all beach and inland resorts, as well as gatherings and parties in private resorts and establishments, starting June 1 to June 14.

“Only the resorts who passed the staycation certification of the DOT (Department of Tourism) can operate, others are still prohibited to operate,” he said.

However, he assured that there will be emergency aid to the resort workers who are affected by its temporary closure such as Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers of the Department of Labor and Employment.

Uy also called on his constituents to adhere to health protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19

Source: Philippines News Agency