﻿Samal mayor suspends beach operations, resort parties

DAVAO CITY – Operations of all beach and inland resorts in the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) are suspended, as well as gatherings and parties in private resorts and establishments, starting June 1 to June 14.

Mayor Al David Uy on Sunday released Executive Order (EO) No. 291 that aims to arrest the surge of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the city as well as in neighboring local government units (LGUs).

Exempted from the EO are Department of Tourism (DOT) star-rated resorts, which may continue to operate as they have been certified to have passed the agency’s Staycation Program.

“As a precautionary measure to prevent an uncontrollable surge of Covid-19 transmission, it is necessary to suspend temporarily all resort operations (inland and beach) and all tourism activities in the Island Garden City of Samal,” the EO read.

As of Saturday, Igacos has 21 active cases out of the 357 total Covid-19 cases.

A total of 322 have recovered while 14 died.

Uy said they are protecting Igacos from the National Capital Region and neighboring LGUs, specifically Davao City, that have reported surge of cases as well as the emergence of new Covid-19 variants.

“We need to balance public safety with economic recovery to protect the people against Covid-19 transmission,” Uy stated.

He said clustering of cases was due to the conduct of events, transmissions in the market, workplace, and other areas where people converge.

“Thus, to prevent the same from turning into full-blown community transmission, it is imperative for the City Government to institute preventive measures. Records from the City Investment and Tourism Office showed that the city is frequently visited by tourists conducting summer outings, gatherings, and other celebrations, which will be a potential source of Covid-19 transmission,” he added.

Uy said pre-bookings shall be temporarily stopped until further notice while all confirmed bookings and approved tourist QR (quick response) codes will be canceled.

All affected resort workers shall be assisted by the city government through the TUPAD (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers) Program of the Department of Labor and Employment.

DOT regional director Tanya Rabat Tan said in a statement that they respect the temporary suspension despite its effect on some 130 establishments

Source: Philippines News Agency