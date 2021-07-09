﻿Saint Louis University-Baguio picked as one of Bar Exam sites

The Supreme Court of the Philippines on Friday signed a contract with Saint Louis University (SLU) in Baguio City to make it one of the testing sites in this year’s Bar Examinations.

There are 15 other confirmed sites nationwide as the Bar resumes, using digital format, after the coronavirus pandemic canceled it last year.

Examinees will be at the testing sites but will use laptops with computer software proctored both physically and virtually.

Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, Bar Examinations chairperson; and Rev. Fr. Gilbert Sales, CICM, school president, led the signing at SLU.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo and SLU School of Law Dean Christine Angelica Elveña also signed as witnesses.

Aside from multiple exam sites, the Supreme Court said it will launch an online portal for the digital filing of petitions to take the Bar.

Applicants can submit their personal details, access the necessary forms for their application, upload petition requirements, and pay digitally.

They can also choose their preferred exam venue, subject to the approval of the Office of the Bar Confidant.

The other testing sites are Ateneo de Manila University, Manila Adventist College, Saint Louis College La Union, Saint Mary’s University, Cagayan State University, De La Salle Lipa, University of Nueva Caceres, University of St. La Salle Bacolod, Central Philippines University, University of Cebu-Banilad, Mindanao State University-Iligan, Mindanao State University-General Santos City, Ateneo de Davao University, Xavier University Cagayan de Oro, and Ateneo de Zamboanga University.

The Court is still in the process of negotiating with others schools to accommodate more Bar examinees.

Gesmundo said in a statement that the reforms for the Bar Examination will continue beyond this year, as he will ask for a revision of Rule 138 (of the Rules of Court), particularly on the exam coverage.

The Chief Justice noted that the provisions of the said rule have not changed since they were promulgated in1964.

”Law courses have become varied. A lot of changes have happened in the field of law. And yet, we have not looked into these specific provisions of the Rules of Court,” he said.

“I would like the Court to continue looking at the course offerings of law schools along with the Revised Model Curriculum prepared by the Legal Education Board,” he further said, adding that the courses offered by law schools must be synchronized with the coverage of the Bar exams.

The last Bar Examination was held at the University of Santo Tomas in all Sundays of November 2019.

Source: Philippines News Agency