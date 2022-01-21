﻿Sagay City requires drivers, market vendors to be fully vaxxed

The City of Sagay in Negros Occidental has required public utility vehicle drivers and operators as well as market vendors and lessees to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The directive is included in the Executive Order (EO) 2, series of 2022 issued by Mayor Alfredo Marañon III released by the City Tourism and Information Office on Wednesday.

It seeks to “ramp up demand for vaccination to the extent allowed by law requiring proof of vaccination before individuals may undertake or qualify for certain activities”.

All drivers and conductors of public transportation services such as, but not limited to tricycles-for-hire, jeepneys, and passenger buses, are required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 unless they are declared ineligible for vaccination by the city health officer or the provincial health officer through a certification.

Operators who drive their own tricycles or jeepneys are also required to be fully vaccinated.

All awardees of market stalls and lessees of commercial establishments owned by the city government or the barangay, along with their employees and agents working on-site, are also required to be vaccinated to ensure the health and safety of all persons who access these places and facilities.

Anyone who refuses to undergo vaccination will be required to submit a current negative RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test result.

In issuing EO 2, Marañon cited the national Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Resolution 148-B, series of 2021, specifically Paragraphs C, D, and G.

As such, the mayor ordered that city government offices validly refuse entry and/or deny service to individuals who remain unvaccinated or are merely partially vaccinated, and require proof of vaccination before individuals and/or entities may undertake or qualify for certain activities.

Last week, the Sagay City Government Center implemented the “no vaccination card, no entry” policy, requiring all employees and visitors to be vaccinated first to enter its premises.

At the entrance, security guards ask those who have transactions to present their vaccination card before they are allowed inside the building.

