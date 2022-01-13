﻿Sagay City bans unvaxxed from entering gov’t center

The City of Sagay in Negros Occidental has prohibited individuals still not vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) from entering the local government center starting Tuesday.

“The Sagay City Government Center implements the ‘No Vaccination Card, No Entry’ policy, requiring all employees and visitors to be vaccinated first to enter its premises,” it said in a Facebook post.

At the entrance, “No Vax Card, No Entry” announcements are posted and security guards ask those who have transactions to present their vaccination card before they are allowed inside the building.

On Wednesday, the new policy has drawn mixed reactions from Sagaynon netizens with some welcoming the move to prevent the spread of infections while others are saying people should not be forced to get vaccinated.

“Very good, in order to prevent the virus from spreading. Every resident in Sagay should be vaccinated to be safe,” Lolita Ruiz said in her Facebook post.

“It’s really a good move,” Amor Doplayna Salcedo another netizen, echoed.

Reselmae Gabr, in an FB post, cited Republic Act 11525 or the Covid-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, where it is provided that: “There should be no coercion. No discrimination towards the unvaccinated. Anyone who conducts this kind of practice is punishable by law”.

“Based on RA 11525 under Section 12, the law is very clear that vaccination card is not an additional mandatory requirement for educational, employment and other government transaction purposes,” Rodel Dionisio Manzanares posted.

In his executive report on the first week of January, Mayor Alfredo Marañon III asked for the cooperation of Sagaynons in reaching the city’s target population for vaccination against Covid-19.

Citing the data from the Department of Health-Western Visayas, the mayor said at least 76 percent of the 106,912 target population have availed of the first dose.

“Vaccination around the city will continue until the target percentage will be achieved and I seek everyone’s cooperation,” he added.

He said the city government will continue to work on making Sagay Covid-free as he thanked the front-liners who relentlessly fight the pandemic.

