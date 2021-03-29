﻿Sagada mayor tests positive of Covid-19

Sagada Mayor James Pooten confirmed on Friday afternoon that he was tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Pooten announced this in a post at the official social media page of the municipality.

“With a heavy heart, I would like to inform the public that my RT-PCR (reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction) test result released today (March 26) indicated that I am positive for Covid-19,” he said.

The mayor said that he is asymptomatic and has been advised by the municipal health officer to undergo isolation and focus on getting healthy.

“Rest assured, I will continue to exercise my duties remotely in the best possible way,” he said.

He also urged all those whom he got in close contact with in the last 14 days to immediately isolate themselves and inform their respective Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERTs) or Municipal Health Office for appropriate advice and scheduling of testing.

Pooten also asked his constituents and family members to pray.

“Please pray not just for me but for our community and the world to overcome the difficulties brought by this virus. I hope to see much fewer members of our communities be in this situation,” he said.

The mayor urged everyone to continue to observe the minimum health standards and take the pandemic seriously.

“Let us take care of ourselves and each other. We are a resilient people, but in the fight against Covid-19, we are stronger when we work together as a community,” he said.

