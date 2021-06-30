﻿Safety seal builds consumer, business confidence: Lopez

BAGUIO CITY – Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez on Wednesday said the government continues to put in place measures that will protect and make the buying public, workers and establishment owners safe, assuring that the country will continue to revitalize and open the economy.

“Ang safety seal ay isa sa mga paraan upang maibalik ang consumer confidence at business confidence, sa pagpapatuloy na mabuksan ang ekonomiya sa gitna ng pandemya (the safety seal [certificates] is a way of bringing back consumer and business confidence in the pursuit of continuing to open the economy amid the [coronavirus disease 2019] pandemic),” Lopez said during the awarding of the safety seal Certificate to several business establishments in the city.

There were six DTI-issued safety seal certificates and eight local government unit (LGU)-issued certificates to those that comply with the safety requirement.

The certificates were issued to representatives of SM Supermarket, Ace Hardware, David’s Salon, Kwentong Barbero, Tony and Jackey, and Pines Multi repair shop, while the LGU-issued safety certificates were received by SM Department Store, Surplus, Watsons, Appliance Center, Zark’s Burger, Don Henrico, Buffalo Wings, and another chicken store.

He said people are slowly adapting to changes brought about by Covid-19, allowing them to adjust, make revisions in the physical structure of the business establishments and install measures that will assure the safety of people.

On the sidelines of the event, Lopez said, “iyon ‘yung idea kasi pag nalaman ng customer na safety seal yung store, ma-e-engganyo ang customer kasi iisipin nila na safe dito sa loob ng store na iyon (the idea is that when customers learn that the establishment has a safety seal, he will be enticed because there will be a feeling of safety while inside that store).

He said that some retail stores also post on their establishments that their workers are vaccinated, adding to the safety image of it.

“It will also help pagka-inilagay nila (if they post it),” he said.

“Ito yung programa natin (this is our program) that will add confidence and may add 10 percent capacity which will benefit the owners and give more confidence to the customers,” Lopez said.

“Our advice is sumunod sa minimum health protocol pa rin. Magkaroon ng safety seal na sumusunod sa safety protocol ang store. That is the only way na makaka pag patuloy ng reopening (follow the minimum health protocols. Have a safety seal showing that the store is following the safety protocols because that is the only way we can continue reopening),” he said.

The secretary said the issuance of safety certificates is a continuing activity of the government to revive the country’s economy and give income to workers who lost their jobs due to pandemic.

