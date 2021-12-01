﻿Safeguard PH freedom like Bonifacio did: DND chief

MANILA – As the nation commemorates the 158th birth anniversary of Gat Andres Bonifacio Tuesday, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana urged Filipinos to follow the hero’s footsteps by safeguarding the country’s freedom.

“Like Bonifacio, may we all become faithful stewards of our nation’s freedom and dedicate ourselves in the service of our fellowmen,” Lorenzana said in a statement. “The DND joins the nation in commemorating the life and legacy of Andres Bonifacio. He was a man of lowly beginning who dared to dream of a free and independent Filipino nation.”

Bonifacio, who is considered as the “Father of the Philippine Revolution”, is remembered on his birthday, Nov. 30, 1863, rather than the date of his death, May 10, 1897.

This is because he died in the hands of his fellow countrymen, not killed by foreign colonizers.

He led the establishment of the secret revolutionary movement “Kataas-taasang, Kagalang-galangang Katipunan ng mga Anak ng Bayan” more commonly known as “Katipunan,” to secure the Philippines’ independence from Spain.

Bonifacio was one of the chief Katipunan officers and emerged as the “Supremo” (Supreme leader) in 1895.

The Katipunan inspired many Filipinos to join the movement that eventually became the most prominent revolutionary force the Spaniards faced.

In these challenging times, Lorenzana said Filipinos must take Bonifacio’s example.

“Today, we take courage in facing our present-day challenges inspired by the patriotism and perseverance of the Great Plebeian. He laid the groundwork for the formation of our republic, and underscored the importance of fulfilling our individual duties and working together towards a common goal,” Lorenzana added.

Under Republic Act 2946, November 30 of every year is a regular holiday to commemorate Bonifacio’s birth anniversary. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency