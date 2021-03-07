﻿S Leyte sets rules for quincentennial event in Limasawa

The provincial government of Southern Leyte has set protocols that pilgrims should follow while visiting the island town of Limasawa for the quincentennial celebration.

The local government laid down rules in preparation for the celebration of the 500 years of Christianity and the First Easter Sunday Mass to be held in the historic island town from March 22 to 31.

“Only those who will comply with the requirement will be allowed to enter Limasawa. The requirement however is not applicable to returning residents,” Governor Damian Mercado said in a statement on Friday.

Pilgrims must be within the age range of 15 to 60 years old, with a valid identification card, and Southern Leyte QR code, as directed under Executive Order No. 08, Series of 2021 signed by the governor.

Pilgrims’ names should also be included in the official list of authorized pilgrimage attendees and must be submitted by the Diocese of Maasin to the provincial inter-agency task force.

Each parish under the diocese is only allowed to send 20 pilgrims to Limasawa during the daily novena mass to start on March 22.

The governor then will issue clearance based on the certified list of pilgrims provided by the diocese and no substitution is permitted.

Names of government and non-government officials/employees involved in the celebration will be included in the list of authorized persons submitted by the concerned agencies/offices with corresponding travel/deployment orders.

Pilgrims are prevented to stay overnight and roam the island.

The directive also orders that only passenger boats with special government permits will be allowed to ferry pilgrims to and from Limasawa, following the 50 percent seating capacity.

Limasawa Island, the smallest town in the province of Southern Leyte is the site of the First Catholic Mass in Asia, officiated on Easter Sunday, March 31, 1521, by Father Pedro de Valderrama under the fleet of Ferdinand Magellan.

Meanwhile, following the latest protocol issued by the task force on the movement of people, checkpoint and documentary regulation in the entry and exit point of the province will no longer be enforced in the province.

For authorized persons outside the residence, strict observance of the minimum health protocols is highly encouraged and must provide the following documents which include ID card, travel order, travel itinerary, and must pass the symptom-screening at ports or terminal.

Domestic or local travels will no longer be required to quarantine but for those symptomatic individuals and found positive in the rapid test, they are still required to undergo mandatory quarantine of 10 days.

Source: Philippines News Agency