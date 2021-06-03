﻿S laments delaying tactics in final rulings

Parties pleading before the Supreme Court (SC) must honor rulings instead of filing “clarificatory” motions which unduly delay proceedings.

The SC issued the reminder in a recent resolution on a labor case originally decided in 2012.

The High Court denied a “motion for clarification” and warned the parties not to file any further pleadings or motions under pain of contempt.

“Parties must accept and respect the final and executory decisions of this court. They are not at liberty to continue filing clarificatory motions in disregard of a previous directive that no further pleadings would be entertained,” the court said.

“Like all other orders of this court, it must be strictly observed rather than circumvented through motions ill-disguised as requests for clarification,” it added.

The ruling arose from consolidated cases for illegal dismissal against the Philippine National Oil Corp. (PNOC) Energy Development Corp. filed by Igmedio J. Tumanda.

The labor arbiter ordered the PNOC in 1997 to pay full back wages, other privileges, and benefits due Tumanda, computed from May 1991 until reinstated.

The amount stood at PHP1.547 million as of December 1996.

The arbitration was upheld by the Court of Appeals and the SC, with the High Court’s handing down a final ruling in 2012.

However, a second case for illegal dismissal was filed by Tumanda after the PNOC, instead of reinstating him to his former position as head of the drilling and cementing department, reduced him to an assistant in violation of his right to reinstatement without loss of seniority right.

PNOC claimed that despite the reinstatement, Tumanda abandoned his job and worked for another company.

The CA dismissed the second complaint for constructive dismissal filed by Tumanda, noting that he had been admitted back to work under the same terms and conditions prevailing before his dismissal.

On this second case, the High Court agreed with the CA and said “there was no constructive dismissal to speak of” in the second case.

“Petitioner cannot complain of discrimination amounting to constructive dismissal just because he was reinstated pending appeal to a position which is against his wishes and not commensurate to his self-worth or personal qualifications,” the SC said.

In its resolution, the SC clarified that its two decisions should both be implemented and that there had been nothing to clarify in its two decisions granting him back wages in the first case and dismissing the second case after his reinstatement by the employer did not work out.

“All that needs to be done and can be done in these consolidated cases that have long attained finality is to faithfully execute the dispositions and adhere to their letter. Any deviation therefrom would be nothing less than a violation of the doctrine of immutability of judgment,” the SC said.

Source: Philippines News Agency