﻿’Rude’ cops in Pasay checkpoint face probe

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Saturday ordered a probe on the alleged extortion and misbehavior of police officers manning a checkpoint on Andrews Avenue in Pasay City.

“This complaint was forwarded to me and I personally watched the videos that were posted on social media. I have already ordered the Southern Police District, through the Regional Director of the NCRPO (National Capital Region Police Office) to look into this,” he said in a statement.

This came as some netizens expressed concern on social media over the alleged extortion of cops on motorists passing by the area.

They claimed that cops would flag motorists for allegedly disregarding traffic signs, adding that the police officers will immediately issue violation tickets to them.

A netizen even said a cop allegedly threatened to put them in jail for disrespecting them.

“Noon pa man, mahigpit ang aking bilin sa ating mga kapulisan na maging maayos ang pakikitungo sa ating mga kababayan kaya hindi katanggap-tanggap ang pagsisiga-sigaan, pambabastos at pananamantala sa ating mga kababayan (From the very start, I have been promptly reminding our police officers to be courteous to our kababayans. Being rude and showing a hooligan-like behavior towards our kababayans are unacceptable),” Eleazar said.

He said the concerned police officers will be punished once it is proved that the allegations against them are true. (PNA)

