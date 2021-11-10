﻿Rubio’s career-high 37 points help Cavaliers beat Knicks 126-109

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Ricky Rubio scored a career-high 37 points in his team’s 126-109 win over the New York Knicks late Sunday.

Rubio became the first player in NBA history to score 35+ points, make 10+ assists and hit 8+ 3-pointer in a game off the bench.

Evan Mobley played with 26 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 and Darius Garland 16 for the winning side at Madison Square Garden.

For the Knicks, Julius Randle scored 19 points while Derek Rose had 17 and Evan Fournier added 15.

Rubio was the third player to score career-high points against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden this season following Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown (46) and Toronto Raptors’ OG Anunoby (36).

After winning four matches in a row, the Cavaliers improved to a 7-4 win-loss record.

Other results:

Toronto Raptors – Brooklyn Nets: 103-116

Sacramento Kings – Indiana Pacers: 91-94

Washington Wizards – Milwaukee Bucks: 101-94

Orlando Magic – Utah Jazz: 107-100

Oklahoma City Thunder – San Antonio Spurs: 99-94

Golden State Warriors – Houston Rockets: 120-107

Los Angeles Clippers – Charlotte Hornets: 120-106

Source: Philippines News Agency