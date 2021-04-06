﻿RTVM announces 1st employee to get Covid-19 jab

The Presidential Broadcast Staff-Radio Television Malacañang (PBS-RTVM) announced its first employee who received the Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday.

On its official Facebook page, PBS-RTVM identified the employee as Leopoldo Lubid Jr. who got his first dose of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine under the vaccination program of the City of Manila.

PBS-RTVM did not give further information about the employee’s position.

Lubid shared that he registered online for Manila’s vaccination rollout on March 29 and received a text message on April 3 with details on the vaccination date and venue.

“Mabilis ang proseso ng pagbabakuna, dapat lamang ay kumpleto ang mga papers na need nila batay sa information na sinabi mo sa application. First come, first served ang sistema (The process of vaccination is fast all you need is complete the necessary papers based on information on your application. It’s a first-come, first-served basis),” he was quoted as saying.

Lubid said the city of Manila vaccinates 450 people per day.

He said he did not experience any adverse effects about getting inoculated with Sinovac.

“Sa mga walang allergy sa vaccine, normal lang ang pakiramdam, mabigat sa braso after 10 minutes. After ng checking of vital signs, pre-interview then bakuna na. After vaccine, rest ng 30 minutes if mayroong side effects. Pero kung wala tulad ko, uuwi na then schedule nila ulit for the second jab (For those without allergies to vaccine, you’ll feel normal, your arm will feel heavy after 10 minutes. After checking of vital signs, pre-interview then you get vaccinated. After you get vaccinated, you rest for 30 minutes if you have side effects. But if you don’t have them — like me, you’re free to go home and get scheduled for a second jab),” he added.

Lubid falls under the A3 category or persons with comorbidities under the vaccine priority list identified by the Department of Health (DOH) and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

PBS-RTVM, meanwhile, encouraged the public to get inoculated through the vaccination program of their local government units (LGUs) in order to protect themselves and their communities against the virus.

Late last month, several local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila kicked off their vaccination program for senior citizens and those who fall under the A3 category including persons with comorbidities and persons with high-risk exposure to Covid-19 due to the nature of their work.

Frontline healthcare workers (A1 category) and senior citizens aged 60 and above were the first and second in line for vaccination under the priority list.

Source: Philippines News Agency