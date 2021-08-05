﻿RTF-6 ELCAC sees Reds’ extortion scheme coming to an end

The extortion activities of the Communist Party of the Philippines–New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) will soon come to an end with the ongoing investigation being conducted on the alleged support extended to them by companies and even politicians, a Western Visayas Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF6-ELCAC) official said on Thursday.

Assistant Provincial Prosecutor Flosemer Chris Gonzales, RTF 6-ELCAC spokesperson, said the disclosure of National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) Director-General Alex Paul Monteagudo that companies and some politicians are supporting the communist rebels will eventually lead to withdrawal of support to their extortion scheme.

Monteagudo, during Monday’s episode of “Tagged: Debunking Lies by Telling The Truth”, said the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) is gathering evidence on the allegations to prepare appropriate charges against persons and companies supporting the terrorists.

Monteagudo said 87 companies have been identified supporting the communist rebels but declined to give more details while an investigation is ongoing.

“The CTG’s (communist terrorist group) lifeblood and lifeline will be cut. Without the funds generated from their extortion and other terrorism financing schemes, the CTG cannot hope to sustain their terroristic activities,” Gonzales said in a statement released to the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

In same the statement, he also slammed the propaganda machinery of the CPP-NPA for denying their “syndicated extortion activities” and by twisting facts to malign the NTF-ELCAC and Monteagudo.

Gonzales added that there are extortion victims who already came out and bared that the rebels threatened to destroy their property if they refused to shell out money.

Former CPP-NPA cadres, who surrendered to the government, have denounced the intimidations used by the rebels to force people to give in to their demands.

“Unfortunately for the CTGs, their heydays are over. Their extortion schemes (will) end now,” he said.

He added that the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police will be on hand to secure communities, businesses, and stakeholders against “any and all forms of terrorist attacks by the communist rebels”.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency