﻿RTC branch in Legazpi closed due to virus threat

The Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 1 at the Hall of Justice building in Barangay Rawis here was placed on lockdown after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the City Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) said on Monday.

City Mayor Noel Rosal, City IATF-EID chairperson, said he ordered the temporary closure on Sunday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported the result of the employee’s swab test.

“The service of the RTC Branch 1 would resume once contact tracing and testing is completed of at least 10 employees assigned at the branch, while those persons who transacted business with the court were advised to observe health guidelines and if symptoms of the virus had been observed to immediately go to the City Health Office (CHO) for assessment,” Rosal said.

A notice will be posted for the lifting of the lockdown, he added.

The IATF advisory said the temporary closure will allow sufficient time for the disinfection of the entire building and its premises.

The RTC Branch 1 is the seventh government office in this capital city of Albay to be placed on lockdown this year. The others are the Department of Education (DepEd) regional office, the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), Pag-IBIG Fund, Legazpi City Hospital, Civil Service Commission (CSC), and the DepEd Albay Division office.

Source: Philippines News Agency