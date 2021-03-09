﻿Rsing Covid-19 cases prompt stricter Manila rules

The “alarming” number of new Covid-19 cases has prompted the city government of Manila to reinforce stricter health and safety protocols.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, during a press briefing Monday at the Hidden Garden, said he ordered the Manila Police District (MPD), Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB), and the Manila Barangay Bureau (MBB) to be stricter and alert.

The MPD, led by Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco, will provide more police presence, Domagoso said, while MTPB safety marshals will augment police visibility.

“Lalo nating higpitan ang pagpapatupad ng minimum health protocols sa lahat ng kalsada at barangay sa Maynila, upang matigil ang tumataas na bilang ng kaso ng Covid-19 sa lungsod (Let us be strict in enforcing the minimum health protocols in every street and barangay of Manila to halt the increasing number of Covid-19),” Domagoso told Francisco.

On Monday, 202 new cases were recorded that upped active infections to 908.

Sampaloc accounted for 151 of the total active cases, Malate has 140 and Tondo-I 111.

There were also 118 recoveries for a total of 27,565.

Domagoso reminded police officers to remain courteous in dealing with the public.

“Muling pagalain mo ang mga Covid-19 Safety Marshals natin. Magsaway sila ng mga pasaway sa kalsada. Tuloy-tuloy tayo, walang patid, lalo na sa susunod na dalawang lingo (Re-deploy Covid-19 Safety Marshals to restrain those who continue to disregard the protocols, continuously, especially for the next two weeks),” Domagoso told MTPB director Dennis Viaje.

MBB director Romy Bagay was authorized to impose barangay-level lockdowns when Covid-19 cases rise in communities.

“Kapag tuloy-tuloy na lumobo ang kaso ng Covid-19 sa alinmang barangay, automatic mong i-lockdown (If Covid-19 cases continue to rise in any barangay, automatically lock it down). Coordinate with the MPD and General Francisco for the security plan,” Domagoso said.

He also assured the city’s P3-billion food security program will make sure no Manileño will get hungry during the pandemic.

The General Services Office, Department of Engineering and Public Works, and the Department of Public Services are in charge of food boxes to be distributed to more than 700,000 families monthly.

The food subsidy includes three kilos of rice, 16 pieces of canned goods and eight sachets of 3-in-1 coffee mix.

The Manila Health Department and the city’s six district hospitals are also prepared to extend health services and assistance, Domagoso said.

