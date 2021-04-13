﻿Rque hospitalized for Covid-19

MANILA – Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after contracting anew the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Roque made the confirmation in a press statement sent to Palace reporters.

“I am now admitted in a hospital for Covid treatment. This is to say that Covid-19 is more transmissible now so we have to do extra precaution,” he said.

Roque did not mention where he is confined and when was his latest Covid-19 test.

On March 15, he announced that he tested positive for Covid-19, saying he was asymptomatic.

On March 25, Roque said he already recovered from the disease after completing his quarantine and yielding a negative result.

He added that he would limit himself from going to public spaces, including hospitals, to prevent contracting the virus anew.

Before his first positive test for Covid-19, Roque visited at least seven hospitals within two weeks.

He asked for prayers for all individuals infected with the coronavirus.

“I am asking for your sincerest prayers to all afflicted with Covid-19 in the country and around the world. God bless and protect us all,” he said.

Despite his condition, Roque said he would still announce the quarantine status of the National Capital Region Plus (NCR Plus) after April 11.

The new quarantine classification in NCR Plus is expected to be announced on Saturday afternoon.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, or the so-called “NCR Plus,” are under the most restrictive enhanced community quarantine until April 11 due to the rising number of Covid-19 infections. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency