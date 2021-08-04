﻿Roxas pulls off huge comeback to beat Zamboanga City

Roxas came alive late in the fourth quarter and the overtime period to edge Zamboanga City, 91-84, at the start of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg Semifinal Phase 2 on Wednesday night at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

Despite struggling from the free throw line, Roxas found a way to hack out the come-from-behind win against Zamboanga City, which blew a huge first half lead.

Zamboanga City was well on track for a blowout after opening a 45-27 lead late into the second quarter.

But Roxas crawled its way back to the game in the second half and banked on solid defense and clutch layups from Chito Jaime and Leo Najorda to force overtime at 75-all.

They then continued their takeover in the extension by leading the game deciding 13-4 run that broke the last deadlock of the game at 78-all.

Najorda and James Castro each scored 19 points for Roxas, which can clinch the best-of-three series in Game 2 on Thursday night.

Gabby Espinas led Zamboanga City, which is now in a must-win situation to force Game 3 over the weekend, with 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals off the bench.

Source: Philippines News Agency