﻿Rough weather delays delivery of voting kits to Kalayaan Island

Plebiscite paraphernalia and health supplies against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Friday failed to reach the island barangay of Pag-asa in Kalayaan town, West Philippine Sea, due to rough weather.

A low-pressure area has brought scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, the Zamboanga Peninsula, the Bicol Region, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa (which includes Palawan), according to the weather bureau report early Friday morning.

However, Commission on Elections (Comelec) spokesperson James Jimenez said they still see “no indication” that the plebiscite’s holding should be postponed in Palawan’s farthest municipality as the situation remains “developing”.

“For now, there is still no indication that this will be necessary. The situation, however, is still developing and will be addressed at the appropriate time,” Jimenez said in a statement.

Local poll officials said they have a contingency plan in case such would cause delay and this had already been arranged with the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

Kalayaan town has 281 registered voters who will be deciding if they want to split the province into Palawan del Sur, Palawan del Norte, and Palawan Oriental.

