﻿ROS trips Meralco for 3-0 start

Rain Or Shine (ROS) took the top spot in the PBA Philippine Cup standings after downing Meralco, 85-72, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

In the battle pitting joint leaders, the Elasto Painters pulled away from the Bolts in the second and the third quarter, turning a 13-18 deficit at the end of the first quarter to a 68-55 lead entering the final frame.

Javee Mocon led ROS, which moved up to 3-0, with 18 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block.

Beau Belga added a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds with one assist and one steal.

Chris Newsome put up 13 markers, five boards, six dimes, one swipe, and one block for Meralco, which lost for the first time this season after a 2-0 start.

Source: Philippines News Agency