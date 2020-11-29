﻿Roque says he has no control over crowd in Cebu

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he had no control over a mass gathering in Cebu where he delivered a speech, saying it was the local government that organized the event held on Nov. 27.

He made this remark after photos of the event went viral, with several netizens pointing out there was a failure to observe physical distancing.

In a statement on Saturday night, Roque said he himself was “taken aback” by the huge crowd that came when he graced the official opening of the Bantayan Island Airport.

“The activity where I was seen speaking before a crowd was organized by the local government, which I had no control as a guest. I was later informed, that the local official/s mentioned in interview/s that they did not expect the huge turnout of people as well,” he said.

Roque, however, insisted that he did not break any quarantine protocols because he kept his mask on and observed physical distancing.

“As a precautionary measure, I observed physical distancing and reminded those who were present to observe the minimum health standards. Also, I did not shake hands and I wore a face mask,” he said.

He also reminded the crowd to do the same.

“The venue was open air as it was held by the beach but I had to reiterate for the audience to keep on their masks,” he added.

The local government had also advised the public to wear face masks and there was general compliance, he added.

Meanwhile, he also called on the public anew to observe quarantine protocols to mitigate the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“As the economy gradually reopens, let us continue to take good care of our health so we can work for our families and help the country. Tayo ay mag-ingat buhay para sa hanapbuhay (Let’s take care so that we can earn a livelihood),” he said.

Large gatherings are currently prohibited under guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

As of Saturday, health authorities recorded the country’s Covid-19 caseload at 427,797, of which 31,402 are active cases. Total recoveries reached 388,062 while deaths went up to 8,333.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY