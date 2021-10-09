﻿Roque hopes Sara accepts calls to join presidency race

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Friday refused to give up on Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte’s potential presidential run, as he still hoped for a miracle that the Davao City mayor would still file her certificate of candidacy (COC) for president on the last day of filing.

In a Laging Handa briefing, Roque said he continues to pray that Sara would listen to the public’s clamor for her to seek the presidency.

“Nagdadasal pa rin po tayo na sana po matuloy na ang kandidatura ni Mayor Sara (We are still praying that Mayor Sara’s candidacy [for president] will push through,” Roque said.

Roque made the statement, as he maintained that he would only file his COC for senator, in the event that Sara decides to accept calls for her to join the presidential race.

“So, kung matututloy ang paghain na ‘yan, baka mamaya kinakailangan magpaalam na ngayon. Pero kung hindi matuloy yan, I’ll see you on Monday (So, if her filing [of COC for president] pushes through, perhaps, I have to bid farewell now. But if that does not happen, I’ll see you on Monday),” he said.

Sara’s supporters have repeatedly urged her to gun for the presidency.

On Oct. 2, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Sara would run for president with Senator Christopher Lawrence Go as her running mate in the 2022 national elections.

Sara, however, announced on Wednesday that she wants to finish her last term as mayor before seeking a higher government post.

No campaign rally in launch of vax site

Meantime, Roque also reacted to criticisms hurled at him and his fellow officials who attended the inauguration of a mega coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination site in Valenzuela City on Thursday for their supposed early campaigning for the 2022 elections.

During the inauguration, Roque addressed Go as “future vice president” and resigned Public Works Secretary Mark Villar as “future senator.”

Go and Villar have filed their COCs for vice president and senator, respectively, for the May 9, 2022 elections.

Roque denied that they engaged in premature campaigning.

“Hindi po ‘yun campaign rally. Ano lang po, ‘yan puna lang ng mga walang pakitang achievements at accomplishments sa gitna ng pandemya at puro lang po puna (That’s not a campaign rally. That’s just a criticism from those who do not have achievements and accomplishments amid the pandemic and all they know is criticize us),” he said.

Roque said they merely expressed support for Go’s vice presidential bid.

“You cannot please everyone. Bahala na po ang taumbayan pero ang importante po nagkaroon po tayo ng pinakamalaking vaccination center sa Valenzuela. Nabigyan natin po ‘yan ng komemorasyon. Nagkataon po meron po doon senador na kandidato rin sa vice president, eh syempre kahit papano magbibigay ng suporta ang mga nagsalita, kasama na ako (It’s up to the people but what’s important is the mega vaccination center has been inaugurated. It just happened that there’s a senator there running for president, so speakers, including me, just expressed support for him),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency