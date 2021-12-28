﻿Rookie cop in hot water for rape of teen in Laguna

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, on Monday ordered an immediate probe into the police officer who was accused of raping a teenager in Laguna.

In a statement, Carlos said the suspect identified as Pat. John Mari Lontok is now under police custody after he surrendered to the arresting team at around 2 p.m. on Sunday at his residence in Sta. Maria, Laguna.

“This is a very unfortunate report. We will make sure that this will be a fair and speedy investigation,” Carlos said in a statement.

The 18-year-old victim and her family personally appeared at the Sta. Maria Municipal Police Station to report an alleged rape that transpired on Sunday morning.

Allegedly, the suspect arrived at the victim’s house and joined them in their drinking session.

However, the victim felt drowsy and decided to sleep. Upon waking up to her senses, she was shocked when she noticed that her pants and underwear were already removed and the suspect was already making physical advances.

The teenager tried to push him away and sought help but the suspect allegedly threatened to kill her.

Thereafter, the suspect immediately fled while his bag containing his issued firearm with magazines was left under the bed of the victim.

An investigation is underway to verify the records of the firearm recovered by investigators.

Carlos said the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) has also initiated its own investigation on the administrative aspect of the case.

“We are also asking the witnesses to cooperate in the investigation to shed light on the case,” Carlos said.

Source: Philippines News Agency