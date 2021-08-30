﻿Rookie Bataan cop faces sexual assault rap

A rookie police officer is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault of a female who was arrested for violating quarantine protocols in Mariveles, Bataan on Friday.

Brig. General Valeriano T. De Leon, regional director of the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3), said on Saturday a 19-year-old female accused Pat. Elmer Tuazon Jr., 25, married and detailed at the quarantine control in Mariveles, Bataan of rape.

De Leon said aside from Tuazon, marshal team leader Armando Dimaculangan, 53, married, of Mariveles was also accused of molesting the victim.

Based on the investigation, the two while on duty at the quarantine control point cited the victim for being an unauthorized person outside residence (UPOR) and was subsequently brought to the boarding house of Tuazon for supposed community service.

The victim reported the incident to authorities and the two suspects were arrested, De Leon said.

Rape charges are being prepared against Tuazon while Dimaculangan is facing acts of lasciviousness rap.

“We will not condone this misdemeanor and appropriate charges will be filed against him, both administrative and criminal, if warrants. Disciplining and dismissing erring police personnel shows efforts of the Philippine National Police in removing bad eggs in the police force in line with our Chief PNP General Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar’s Intensified Cleanliness Policy and that the rule of law does not distinguish rank, position, or popularity whether victim or respondent in the PNP organization,” de Leon said in a statement. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency