﻿’Rolly’ now heads towards Batangas

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported on Sunday that Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) is heading towards the southeastern coast of Batangas.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, the weather bureau said the center of “Rolly” is located around 70 kilometers south of Metro Manila between 5 to 7 p.m. and will move towards Batangas-Cavite.

It is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon landmass and emerge over the West Philippine Sea tonight. During its traverse of Southern Luzon, it is forecast to weaken but will emerge as a typhoon over the West Philippine Sea,” PAGASA said.

It warned the public against heavy to at times intense rains over Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, and the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over the Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Western Visayas, and the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA also warned the public against flash floods, rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows like lahar which may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

It added destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced in areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3, damaging gale- to storm-force winds in areas under TCWS No. 2, and strong breeze to near gale conditions in areas under TCWS No. 1.

TCWS elsewhere has been lowered or lifted.

TCWS No. 3 is hoisted in:

— southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Narciso, Subic, Olongapo City, Castillejos, San Antonio)

— Bataan

— the southern portion of Pampanga (Floridablanca, Guagua, Minalin, Apalit, Macabebe, Masantol, Sasmuan, Lubao)

— the southern portion of Bulacan (Baliuag, Bustos, Angat, Norzagaray, San Jose del Monte City, Santa Maria, Pandi, Plaridel, Pulilan, Calumpit, Malolos City, Guiguinto, Balagtas, Bocaue, Marilao, Meycauayan City, Obando, Bulacan, Paombong, Hagonoy)

— Rizal

— Quezon including Polillo Islands

— Metro Manila

— Cavite

— Laguna

— Batangas

— Marinduque

— the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island

— the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Victoria, Naujan Lake, Pola, Socorro)

Areas under TCWS No. 2 are:

— the rest of Zambales

— the rest of Pampanga

— the rest of Bulacan

— the southern portion of Tarlac (Concepcion, Capas, Bamban)

— the rest of Occidental Mindoro

— the rest of Oriental Mindoro

— the southern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gapan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, Jaen, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio)

TCWS No. 1 is hoisted in:

— Mainland Cagayan

— Isabela

— Apayao

— Kalinga

— Mountain Province

— Ifugao

— Abra

— Ilocos Norte

— Ilocos Sur

— La Union

— Benguet

— Nueva Vizcaya

— Quirino

— the rest of Aurora

— the rest of Nueva Ecija

— the rest of Tarlac

— Camarines Sur

— Camarines Norte

— Burias Island

— Romblon

— Calamian Islands

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the eye of Rolly was located based on all available data at 50 kilometers south-southwest of Tayabas, Quezon with maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometer per hour (KPH) near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions and watch for the next Severe Weather Bulletin to be issued at 8 p.m. today,” PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency