﻿Robber posing as woman on FB to lure victims nabbed in NegOcc

A man, posing as a woman on Facebook and then entices victims to meet to rob them, was arrested by police during an entrapment operation at Barangay Punta Mesa, Manapla in Negros Occidental on Tuesday night.

The suspect, identified as Alvin Amandog, 27, is a sugarcane farm worker and a resident of Hacienda Bayabas, Barangay Tortosa, a report of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) showed.

Col. Romy Palgue, police provincial director, warned Negrenses on Wednesday to be cautious in meeting up with persons they encounter only through social media sites.

“Posing as someone else using another person’s photo is easily done in these platforms,” he added.

Investigation showed the suspect poses as a beautiful woman on Facebook, lures his victims for a meetup, and then rob them at gunpoint.

Around 6:50 p.m., the operating team, led by Maj. Joevito Bose, officer-in-charge of Manapla Municipal Police Station, cornered the suspect at Crossing Gaston, Barangay Punta Mesa.

Operatives recovered from his possession two elongated sachets of suspected shabu, two pieces of live ammunition of caliber .38 pistol and a bullet case of the same firearm, a mobile phone, and a sling bag owned by his victim.

Lt. Abegael Donasco, deputy public information officer of NOCPPO, said the suspect will be charged with robbery as well as violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms Law and RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency