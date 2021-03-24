﻿Road linking Maguindanao, S. Kudarat, Davao Sur nears completion

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Region 12 said it is fast-tracking the completion of a major road network that would connect the provinces of Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat to Davao del Sur.

DPWH-12 Director Basir M. Ibrahim said Monday the Datu Paglas-Columbio-Matanao road project connecting the provinces of Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat, and Davao del Sur is already 91.2 percent complete.

“It is composed of a 23.2-kilometer road opening and concreting which also includes two bridges with a total length of 240 meters,” Ibrahim said.

He said road concreting that started a few years back in Barangay Poblacion, Datu Paglas, Maguindanao, is now nearing Matanao town in Davao del Sur.

Ibrahim said the coronavirus disease pandemic slowed down the project, which seeks to promote fast and safe inter-regional linkage and trade between Regions 11 (Southern Mindanao) and 12 (Soccsksargen).

Ibrahim said that with improved mobility, people would have access to better economic opportunities and government services, thus, alleviate the lives of those living in the once considered far-flung communities.

Once the road project is completed, travel time from Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat to Matanao, Davao del Sur would be reduced from four hours and 10 minutes to only two hours and 20 minutes, Ibrahim said of the PHP1.1 billion project.

“With the directive of DPWH Secretary Mark A. Villar, we are doing our best to expedite construction activities and keep up from construction suspension due to the effect of the pandemic last year,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency