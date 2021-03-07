﻿Road improvement in Cebu town to help farmers’ market access

The provincial government of Cebu has allocated a PHP54.8 million budget to improve the six-kilometer provincial road from Barangay Poblacion to Barangay Lamesa in the town of Balamban, west of this city.

Farmers from the mountain barangays of Balamban can soon bring their harvests easily and quickly to the public markets, particularly in Cebu City.

The road improvement project covers 11 barangays — Vito, Singsing, Hingatmonan, Liki, Cabagdalan, Lamesa, Luka, Ginatilan, Cabasiangan, Bayong and Matun-ob.

In a statement on Friday, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has asked residents living along the road to allow a small portion of their properties to be used in the project to make way for the planned road widening.

The six-kilometer road stretch will be 6.1 meters wide and nine inches thick.

Aside from this, the governor also signaled the start of the roadworks for the 1.7-kilometer Liki-Cabagdalan Road Phase II project in the same town, worth PHP12.2 million.

A newly improved road section in Barangay Vito, which is part of the PHP9 million road project covering nine surrounding barangays in Balamban, had also been inaugurated Thursday.

Road improvement is one of the priorities of the provincial government to ensure ease of travel for Cebuanos

Improved roads also open up more economic activities to the towns and cities in the province, strengthening the Capitol’s enhanced community development program.

Source: Philippines News Agency