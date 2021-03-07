﻿Rising Manila Covid-19 cases alarm ‘Yorme’

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso is alarmed as the city’s new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases are increasing daily.

“This is an alarming situation,” Domagoso said during a Covid-19 update over his Facebook page on Thursday, then reminded his constituents that the danger of contracting the virus is still highly possible.

He said the new Covid-19 cases were confirmed through reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction tests done by the Manila Health Department (MHD) and private and public hospitals in the city.

Domagoso said such high numbers have not been observed in Manila, which has been averaging between 300 to 400 cases the past months.

On Friday, the MHD/MEOC (Manila Emergency Operations Center) recorded 184 new cases, bringing to 793 the total number of active cases.

The mayor said the rising number of new cases may be due to the new Covid-19 variants, such as the United Kingdom B.1.1.7 and the South African strains that are highly transmissible.

The current occupancy rate in city-run quarantine facilities is at an all-time high of 61 percent, with 225 beds out of 371 occupied. As of Thursday, six city-run hospitals have an occupancy rate of 36 percent (108 out of 300 beds).

“Dapat itong ipangamba, di lamang ng pamahalaang lungsod kungdi ng tao. Sama-sama tayo mga kababayan. Hindi mapagtatagumpayan ng pamahalaang ang laban sa pandemya nang di kasali ang mamamayan na nagkukusang disiplina (This is alarming, not only for the local government but for the public as well. We are all in this together. The government cannot win this war against the pandemic alone without the cooperation of the people to impose self-discipline),” Domagoso said.

Domagoso clarified though that increasing Covid-19 cases happen nationwide and in other countries as well.

He reiterated his call to always practice minimum public health safety protocols and not to be too complacent.

“Ipapalala ko lang sa inyo na baka nakakalimutan ninyong isuot ng tama ang inyong mga mask at nakakalimutan ninyong mag-practice ng (I just would like to remind you that maybe you are forgetting to properly wear your masks and practice) physical distancing,” Domagoso said.

Source: Philippines News Agency