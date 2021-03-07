﻿Rins during dry months may still set off flooding, landslides

Despite bringing generally humid weather, the easterlies may still cause rains during the months of March, April, and May that can trigger flooding and landslides.

“Rainfall is possible then especially in eastern parts of the country,” said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather forecaster Ariel Roxas in an interview Friday.

Some thunderstorms due to the easterlies can bring rain that may trigger flooding and landslides as well, he noted.

The La Niña phenomenon continues to prevail in the country, raising the chance for rain.

“The easterlies are stronger during La Niña,” Roxas said.

He noted that this indicates a higher possibility of rainfall during the dry season, particularly in eastern parts of the Visayas, Mindanao, and even Luzon.

In its latest outlook, PAGASA forecast above-normal rainfall this March in 79 out of the country’s 83 provinces.

Above-normal rainfall is also possible in 59 provinces this April and 53 provinces in May, PAGASA continued.

Aside from the easterlies, Roxas expects ridge of high-pressure area to also prevail during the March-April-May period.

This weather system normally affects northern and even Central Luzon, he noted.

“That system brings warm, fair weather because it can inhibit the formation of clouds,” he said.

The ridge of high-pressure area and the easterlies may occur simultaneously, he added.

According to PAGASA, there is a 55 percent chance for Niña to continue through the March-April-May period.

Generally near- to above-normal rainfall is possible in the country then, PAGASA noted.

The weather agency, however, said there is a rising probability for the transition from La Niña to El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) during the dry months of the year.

“ENSO is a naturally occurring phenomenon of the climate system resulting from the interaction between the ocean and atmosphere in Central and Eastern Equatorial Pacific,” said PAGASA.

PAGASA said La Niña and El Niño phenomenon are the cool and warm phases of ENSO, respectively.

La Niña and El Niño are associated with increased rainfall and decreased precipitation in the Philippines, respectively.

Source: Philippines News Agency