﻿Rin or Shine exec clarifies Garcia-Gavina coaching setup

Rain or Shine alternate governor Edison Oribiana maintained that only Chris Gavina will be calling the shots for the team ahead of the upcoming PBA season.

This, as there is still a confusion among the fans about Caloy Garcia’s new role as active consultant and head of basketball operations.

Oribiana said Gavina will do the “micro” management of the team while Garcia will do the “macro” management.

In the new coaching setup, Garcia will be more of an adviser even as he can also keep his job as part of Gilas Pilipinas’ coaching staff.

“It means he will have less time to personally supervise the training and development of his mother team and with the unpredictable schedule of the tournaments there will be conflicts even with actual games of the PBA. We can’t tell him to just politely beg off because we are also an ardent supporter of our national team ever since,” said Oribiana on Garcia’s new role.

The coaching shakeup “was deliberated thoroughly by [the Elasto Painters’] upper management.”

“Being the head of basketball operations and an active consultant does not mean he reports to himself. He reports to the team governor and the team owners,” the management added.

As the new head coach, Gavina “will be in charge of the development of the team.”

“He will be the one to create the system that will bring the team to greater heights. He will be the one calling the time outs and substituting the players. He will draw up plans on how to beat the other teams at every single game,” Oribiana said.

The confusion on the coach-consultant setup rises from a recent trend in which teams have hired foreign coaches to backstop the team only to actually call the shots more than the listed head coach.

The most recent was in the case of Talk ‘N Text, in which Bong Ravena was named the head coach but it was active consultant Mark Dickel really doing the coaching chores.

The team made it to last season’s finals only to fall to Ginebra.

The Tropang Giga eventually moved on from Dickel and named Chot Reyes the new head coach with Ravena keeping a spot in the coaching staff.

Despite what happened to TNT, Oribiana believes it will not be the case in ROS.

“It may have not worked in other teams but who is to say that it won’t work this time around. The story of the PBA’s ‘active consultant’ role is very clear, it is when some people use it to skirt or bend the rules that makes it vague and confusing,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency