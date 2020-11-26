﻿Rice sector to get biggest chunk of DA’s budget

Rice sector will remain the priority of the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) modernization and industrialization programs next year.

This, after the Senate voted 22-0 to approve the proposed PHP4.5 trillion national budget for 2021 on successive second and third readings on Thursday.

Under the proposed general appropriations law or House Bill No. 7727, the DA will get PHP85.6 billion, including PHP60.9 billion allocated to the Office of the Secretary which manages seven commodity banner programs, bureaus, central and regional field offices, as well as locally-funded and foreign-assisted projects.

Among the DA’s seven banner programs, rice sector has the highest allotted budget of PHP15.5 billion followed by fisheries sector with PHP3.12 billion; corn farming (PHP1.5 billion); high-value crops (PHP1.6 billion); livestock (PHP1.17 billion); organic agriculture (PHP665 million); and Halal industry (PHP23.9 million).

“Majority of the agriculture players are rice producers,” DA field operations director Roy Abaya said on Thursday when asked why DA maintains its focus on the rice sector.

According to the 2021National Expenditure Program for Rice presentation, DA envisions to “maximize income opportunities in the global market while promoting inclusive growth”.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar thanked the legislators for their hard work in reviewing and deliberating on the DA’S 2021 budget proposal.

“On behalf of the DA family, I sincerely thank our Senators, especially our main sponsor, Senator (Cynthia) Villar, for this favorable action on our proposed 2021 budget that will sustain the implementation of our umbrella Plant, Plant, Plant program and continued modernization and industrialization of Philippine agriculture,” Dar said in a news release on Thursday.

Dar said he is hoping for continued guidance and budget support from the lawmakers “to boost the productivity of our farm and fishery resources, increase the incomes of farmers and fisherfolk, achieve global competitiveness, and ensure greater sustainability and resilience from natural disasters, climate change impacts, and global pandemics.” (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency