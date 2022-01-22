﻿Returning Pinoys recovering from Covid-19 allowed to enter PH

Malacañang on Friday said returning Filipinos who have recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) but still test positive in the required pre-departure reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests would be allowed to enter the country subject to certain conditions.

In a press briefing, Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles cited Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Resolution 158, which allows the entry of Filipinos arriving from abroad if they present the following requirements:

-A positive RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to the date or time of departure from country or port of origin

-Medical certificate issued by a licensed physician stating that the traveler has completed the mandatory isolation period, is no longer infectious, and has been allowed free movement or travel;

-A positive RT-PCR test taken not earlier than 10 days but not later than 30 days prior to date or time of departure from country or port of origin.

Nograles, however, stressed that upon arrival, these Filipino travelers shall be required to observe the facility-based quarantine applicable to them based on the classification of the country/territory/jurisdiction of origin and the passenger’s vaccination status.

“However, if fully vaccinated and coming from Green List countries/territories/jurisdictions, they shall be required to undergo facility-based quarantine periods prescribed for Yellow List countries/territories/jurisdictions for fully vaccinated arriving passengers,” he said.

Placed under green list from Jan. 16 to 31 are Bangladesh, Benin, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, China, Cote d’ Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Falkland Islands, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Montserrat, Morocco, Niger, Oman, Pakistan, Paraguay, Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands), Saint Barthelemy, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sint Eustatius, Taiwan, Timor-Leste, and Uganda.

The countries placed under the red list are Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Canada, Curacao, French Guiana, Iceland, Malta, Mayotte, Mozambique, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Spain, and US Virgin Islands.

All countries and territories not included in either green or red list are placed on the yellow list.

Under the classification drawn up by the IATF, green list countries are those considered as “low risk” for Covid-19, yellow list countries are those with “moderate risk”, while red list countries are deemed as “high risk”. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency