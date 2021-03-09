﻿Resumption of NCR-Pangasinan bus trips eyed

The decision to resume the operation of provincial public utility vehicles between Pangasinan and the National Capital Region (NCR) is in the process and more than halfway through, a Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Ilocos official said on Monday.

LTFRB-1 regional director Nasrudin Talipasan said the recommendation of Governor Amado Espino III, along with the request letters from the local government units and operators for the return of NCR-Pangasinan route was already endorsed by LTFRB-1 to the central office last Jan. 6.

Espino wrote a letter on the request to Talipasan on Dec. 29, 2020.

“It is now being studied well. The possible routes to be opened will be based on the requests of operators. However, the endpoints in NCR were changed as the endpoint will not be in the buses’ respective terminals but will be at the North Luzon Expressway terminal interchange,” he said during Monday’s Sangguniang Panlalawigan question hour.

Talipasan said they will implement the point-to-point (P2P) travel system for the safety of passengers, but there will be a designated stopover with Sison town being considered.

He said LTFRB is ensuring that standard health protocols will be observed in the vehicles and terminals both in the point of origin and destination.

He added bus companies requesting for a special permit also need to have a proper inspection from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to assess road worthiness.

Source: Philippines News Agency