﻿Result of drug war probe will be revealed: DOJ

The public will be fully informed in due time of the result of the review of incidents related to the administration’s campaign against illegal drugs.

Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra, addressing the speech of United Nations (UN) Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet who called on transparency during the UN Human Rights Council’s 48th session in New York on Thursday, said the results will be made public.

“The government has no intention of keeping its review and investigation of the anti-illegal drug campaign secret, as this matter is openly reported to the people as the process goes along,” Guevarra said on Friday via text message.

Guevarra reiterated that President Rodrigo Duterte gave the DOJ a free hand to release recommendations on handling cases arising from operations by law enforcement agencies.

“Our recommendations to let the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) build-up and file the appropriate cases against erring law enforcement agents have been effectively approved when the President stated before the UN General Assembly that he had directed the DOJ and the PNP (Philippine National Police) to review the conduct of the entire drug war,” Guevarra said.

The Philippine Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, in a statement on Thursday, said the DOJ is closely monitoring the preliminary investigation and prosecution of 87 criminal cases lodged against over 100 law enforcement personnel.

“Our authorities are further strengthening disciplinary and accountability mechanisms with a human rights information system on violations and compliances by the 200,000-strong police force nationwide,” the statement read.

On Wednesday, Guevarra said a formal agreement began to take shape between the NBI and PNP for the bureau to look into cases of alleged irregularities in anti-drug operations identified by the police.

DOJ officials met on Tuesday with the NBI, led by Officer-in-Charge Director Eric Distor, regarding procedures to be followed during investigations.

The PNP also said it is ready to turn over drug campaign documents.

“I encourage publication of the panel’s findings so its work can be evaluated,” Bachelet said in her speech. “We encourage [the Philippines] to also involve the national human rights commission and other relevant actors including by sharing information on cases under investigation to ensure an effective and victim-centered process.”

