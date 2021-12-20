﻿Reservists boost Sulu community defense vs. ASG

The Armed Forces of the Philippines continues to reinforce its community-based security forces against the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Sulu province.

The latest addition is a group composed of 300 Tausug tribe members who completed a 45-day Basic Citizen Military Training (BCMT) by the 906th Community Defense Center of the Army Reserve Command.

The graduates of BCMT Class 02-2021 include the youth sector, militiamen, and other individuals coming from various fields such as education, engineering, and local governance.

“Although this batch is composed of reserve privates, its diverse demographic will add value to what the first ready reserve battalion can do to advance our campaign for peace here in the province,” Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, 11th Infantry Division (ID) commander, said in a statement Saturday.

“Our youth will be less vulnerable to the recruitment of terror groups. Instead, they will be ambassadors of peace,” added Gonzales, who is also the Joint Task Force – Sulu commander.

One of the graduates is 31-year-old Sharryhama Serajani, who holds a Nursing degree and works at the Jolo municipal government.

“During my childhood days, I don’t really understand the works of a soldier. But after I completed the training, I already understand the purpose why there are soldiers assigned in our place,” Serajani said in a statement. “Now I like to be part the changes and development here in Sulu as a reservist.”

Gonzales said the reservists will become part of the Army’s future structure, a regular force supported by a strong reservist force.

“Aside from providing additional manpower to the Philippine Army in dealing with external and territorial threats, they have a crucial role stabilizing Sulu’s socio-economic situation. They can help in strengthening education, employment, order and safety,” he added.

Gonzales brought up the idea of recruiting reservists during his first meeting with Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan after he was designated as 11 ID commander last year.

“Now we have two reservist companies composed of very talented individuals,” he said.

There are now 515 Army reservists in Sulu after the first batch finished the BCMT in January.

Lt. Col. Andres Soriano, 906th Community Defense Center director, said they are planning to train around 600 individuals to man Sulu’s first ready reserve battalion.

Source: Philippines News Agency