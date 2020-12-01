﻿’Renounce armed struggle’, Palace to Makabayan bloc

Malacañang on Tuesday dared the Makabayan bloc and other leftist groups to admit that they are legal fronts of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and say that its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), should renounce the armed struggle.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made this remark after President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night identified the Makabayan bloc, Bayan, Gabriela, and other groups as legal groups of the CPP, alleging that they are part of a “grand conspiracy” to overthrow the government.

Roque said Duterte was irked because the alleged legal fronts have been “lying” about their links with the CPP-NPA by accusing security forces of “red-tagging” when they are “actually red.”

“First and foremost, let’s be honest. Tigil na ‘yan na nagsisinungaling pa sila na red-tagging e red naman talaga sila sabi ni Presidente. Totoo naman po ‘yan e (Stop accusing the government of red-tagging when they’re really red, according to the President. It’s true),” he said in a Palace press briefing.

While communism itself is not illegal, Roque said these groups could not deny that there are “ties that bind the CPP with the NPA.”

“It (communism) may not be a crime, but they have consistently been lying. Kasi nga sinasabi nila yung mga legal fronts nila (They say that legal fronts) have nothing to do with the CPP. Eh ako naman (I think), hello? Since the time of Cory, na-decriminalize na nga yung pagiging member ng CPP (being a member of CPP has been decriminalized), come out with it and admit ‘Oo, member kami ng (Yes, we are members of the) Communist Party of the Philippines. But the crime is the New People’s Army because that is the crime of rebellion, taking up of arms against the government, killing civilians and soldiers,” he said.

He said it is difficult to separate the CPP from the NPA, especially since all of their statements were always signed as “CPP-NPA.”

“Kung ikaw ay member ng CPP, puwede ka maging (If you’re a member of CPP, you can be) legal but you have to renounce the use of arms…bakit hindi pa nila i-renounce yung use of arms? ‘Yun lang po ang hinihingi (Why don’t they renounce the use of arms? That’s all we’re asking),” he said.

Since they refused to consider the CPP-NPA as enemies, Roque said the leftist groups will always be associated with criminal activity.

“Habang hindi nila ni-renounce at habang sila po ay nakikibahagi pa dito sa paggamit ng dahas at sandata laban sa republika, criminal po ‘yan (While they have yet to renounce and still get involved in the use of violence and arms against the republic, it’s criminal),” he said.

‘Personal experience’

Roque said Duterte could confirm that Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate, a member of the Makabayan bloc, had links to the communist movement because of his “personal” experience and knowledge.

He said the President wanted to “expose” their lies.

“Si Congressman Zarate cannot deny that. Matagal na sila magkakakilala. At saka ang Presidente mismo (They have known each other for a long time. And the President himself) admitted more than once na he was part of the legal front, yung (the) precursor ng (of) Karapatan. He was head of that group in Davao so alam niya yung (he knows the) link between these legal fronts,” he said.

Roque rejected claims made by Zarate that Duterte’s tirade against alleged leftist lawmakers was meant to “discredit” them in the upcoming elections.

“Katotohanan lang ang sinasabi ni Presidente. Alam ko rin ‘yan (The President is telling the truth. I know that) having spent more than 15 years in UP as a student and another 15 as a professor there. Alam po natin ‘yan. Bakit pa kasi dini-deny? Hinihingi lang natin buwagin niyo na yung mga partylist niyo, tawagin niyo nang CPP pero huwag na kayong susuporta sa NPA. Dahil yung pagsuporta sa NPA makes it illegal (Why do they have to deny it? We’re only asking them to abolish the partylist, call yourselves CPP but stop supporting the NPA. Because supporting NPA makes it illegal),” he said.

He also brushed aside the statement made by the Commission on Human Rights that red-tagging “endangers lives.”

“That’s naivete at its best. Alam po ng Presidente kung sino yung mga taong ‘yan. At alam na po ng Presidente na hindi po red-tagging ‘yan, red talaga (The President knows those people. And he knows that it’s not red-tagging, they’re really red). Siguro (Perhaps) it’s for CHR to do its own research,” he said.

CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News agency