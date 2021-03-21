﻿Remote villages in Ilocos Norte town get access to potable water

Residents in the remote villages of Dumalneg, Ilocos Norte now enjoy safe and potable drinking water with the installation of 150 pieces water filter system courtesy of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) here.

The DOST-developed water filter system is an intervention to promote water sanitation in remote communities, said Gerald Q. Gabriel, Science Research Specialists II of the DOST based in Batac City, Ilocos Norte.

Study shows that 20 percent of the country’s population have no access to potable water, 432 municipalities have less than 50 percent service coverage or considered as waterless municipalities, and about 6,000 premature deaths a year are caused by water-borne diseases.

With this, the DOST came up with a water filter that can purify tap water, deep well water, and raw water or those that come from ponds and spring.

By using filters, safe and potable drinking water will be made available and accessible even in remote areas, according to a DOST report, adding “the filtered water passed the Philippine National Standard (PNS) for drinking water in both tests for Coliform and Escherichia coli, the most common waterborne disease-causing microorganisms.”

To date, the DOST Region I is reaching out to communities with less access to potable drinking water. Residents from Dumalneg town who tried the water filter system said they are thankful for science and technology intervention as they no longer need to buy bottled water that adds up to their tight budget.

