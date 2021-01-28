﻿Remains of unknown sea creature found in Siargao town

Locals are confounded by the discovery of the skeletal remains of an unknown sea creature along the shores of Barangay Baybay in the town of Burgos in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte, Tuesday evening.

In a post on its official Facebook Page Wednesday, the municipality of Burgos said the skeletal remains, discovered by a group of teens in the area, belong to a “sea creature with an intact fish-like body with hair and rotten skin.”

Photos of the remains were first posted Van Cuerada Espiel Contreras on Facebook Tuesday evening.

“Kayo na ang bahala humusga kong anong uri ng hayop ito sa dagat (You be judge on what this sea creature is),” Espiel said in his post.

He described the remains of the creature as having hairs and sharp teeth.

He said the remains were already in the last stage of decomposition when he and his friends discovered them.

The local government did not say whether it wanted to pursue an official verification on the skeletal remains for proper identification.

