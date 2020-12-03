﻿Remains of NPA rebel killed by comrades found in NegOcc

The skeletal remains of a Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) rebel, killed by his comrades two years ago, were found in a shallow grave in Isabela, Negros Occidental on Monday.

The Philippine Army’s 303rd Infantry Brigade on Thursday released photos of the exhumation in Sitio Aguntilang 3, Barangay Riverside initiated by police scene of the crime operatives, troops of 62nd Infantry Battalion, and village personnel.

The remains of Randy Garsola, 34, were found after his father sought help from the patrolling troops following reports of a cadaver buried in the area.

In a statement, the 3rd Infantry Division called the killing of Garsola “an inhuman act that proves how barbaric the NPA is, as an organization.”

Capt. Joseph Partidas, chief of Isabela Municipal Police Station, said in a radio interview the Philippine Army coordinated with them after former rebel “Ka Rey” confessed the whereabouts of Garsola’s body.

One of the photos showed “Ka Rey” pointing to the location of the shallow grave.

Garsola’s remains were placed inside a sack and enfolded in a canvas material.

“Ka Rey” said Garsola, a member of SDG Platoon of Central Negros 1 Front, Komiteng Rehiyon Negros/Cebu/Bohol/Siquijor, was killed by his comrades led by Adidas “Ka Bato” Acero in October 2018 when he expressed intention to surrender.

Garsola’s kin last saw him two years ago when he told them that he would look for a job in Cebu.

Acero was among those arrested by the authorities in Barangay Buenavista, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental last September 19, a report of the Philippine Army said.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

