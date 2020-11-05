﻿Relief goods to reach most remote areas in Bicol: OCD

Relief goods will be delivered even to the most remote areas affected by Super Typhoon Rolly, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Bicol said on Thursday.

In a press briefing, OCD division chief for operations Jessar Adornado said no one will be left out in the relief operations.

OCD, he said, will deliver assistance together with the Philippine Air Force, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Philippine Army, the Police Regional Office in Bicol, and the provincial government of Catanduanes.

“Lahat po iyang kasuluk-sulukan ay mapupuntahan po natin iyan. Lahat po iyan madadalhan po natin, wala pong maa-isolate (We will go even to the most remote places. We will deliver [the goods], nobody will be isolated),” Adornado said.

He said three Air Force choppers even scouted for landing sites in isolated areas.

He said they have also assigned a debris clearing team to make sure that national roads will be passable, while the PCG is looking for ways via sea.

Adornado said when “Rolly” landed in the Bicol Region on Nov. 1, OCD immediately established an assessment of the Virac Airport Command and Control.

He said they also sent an OCD VSAT (very small aperture terminal) team to connect Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua and the whole provincial team to the NDRRMC.

So far, he said that they have delivered relief goods for 2,500 families and an additional 1,000 families.

He said they also conducted aerial drops of relief items in areas unreachable through highways.

Adornado said OCD-Bicol will continue to coordinate with state agencies until Catanduanes and the whole of Bicol recover.

Source: Philippines News Agency