﻿Rehab center for stroke survivors opens in Ilocos Norte town

Stroke survivors in Solsona town, located in the easternmost part of Ilocos Norte, need not travel far to avail of physical therapy sessions or attend health consultation services as the local government opened its first Physical Therapy Community-based Rehabilitation Center on Monday.

In partnership with the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation of the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center (MMMH&MC) in Batac City, Dr. Henry Bolompo, physiatrist and officer in-charge of the Physical Therapy Community-Based Rehabilitation, said Tuesday the newly-opened facility aims to bring in physical therapy services closer to people, particularly in helping stroke survivors become as independent as possible.

Under the program, Bolompo said a daily consultation will be conducted via the so-called telemedicine and on-site treatment every Monday and Thursday at the Solsona Rural Health Unit.

“Pwede nating i-train yung mga health personnel natin dito para masustain po natin itong rehabilitation facility natin at maiparating ang serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan (We can train our health personnel here to sustain the rehabilitation facility and be of help to our constituents)”, he said during a simple program and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Aside from providing free training and on-site physical therapy treatments among stroke patients to help them relearn the skills they have lost, the facility will also serve as a venue for the conduct of health-related seminars to increase public awareness and utilization of the physical therapy profession.

In January this year, the MMMH&MC represented by Dr. Maria Lourdes K. Otayza, chief of hospital, and Solsona Mayor Joseph E. de Lara signed a memorandum of agreement to formalize the establishment and implementation of the said program.

