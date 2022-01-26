﻿Regional highway patrol unit’s second ‘most wanted person’ nabbed

Police operatives in Negros Oriental have arrested the No. 2 “most wanted person” of the Regional Highway Patrol Unit Central Visayas (RHPU7) during a joint operation in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

A report from the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office on Tuesday identified the suspect as Mary Ann Ramos, also known as Nancy Gustilo Lim, 65, a resident of Barangay Villamonte in Bacolod City.

The police have tagged her as an alleged member of the Vista Carnapping Group.

Ramos was arrested on Monday along Lopez Jaena St. in Barangay Villamonte by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Neciforo Enot, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 44 of Dumaguete City.

The suspect, along with others named in the criminal case, is facing charges for violation of Republic Act 10883 or The New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016, involving an Isuzu Dump Truck, the police report said.

Bail has been set at PHP300,000.

The arresting officers included those from the RHPU7, 1st and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Companies in Negros Oriental and the Provincial Highway Patrol Team of Negros Occidental.

Source: Philippines News Agency