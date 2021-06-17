﻿Regional body okays ban of Northern Samar returnees

The Eastern Visayas regional inter-agency task force on emerging infectious diseases (RIATF) has approved the request to suspend the return of locally-stranded individuals (LSIs) in Northern Samar province.

The provincial government made the plea for a temporary LSIs return ban due to increasing cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), causing the overcrowding of quarantine facilities.

The moratorium took effect on June 9 and will last for 14 days.

The copy of the resolution, however, was received by the provincial government on June 16, the local government said in its social media post on Thursday.

“The travel suspension applies to all LSIs, but is not applicable to those who are already in transit at the time of the issuance of the resolution,” the resolution read.

Authorized persons outside their residence are also not covered by the moratorium including repatriated overseas Filipino workers who have completed their 14-day mandatory quarantine as certified by the Bureau of Quarantine.

As of June 15, Northern Samar has 1,927 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 1,656 recoveries, 233 active cases, and 38 deaths.

Governor Edwin Ongchuan has expressed alarm over the rising Covid-19 cases in the province, renewing his appeal for residents to be cautious and follow the minimum health protocols.

Of the 24 towns in the province, 23 of which have active Covid-19 cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency